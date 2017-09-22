Police Seeking Twin Falls Art Thief

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are looking for a couple who walked off with a staff earlier this month from a non-profit art gallery. On the evening of September 12, police say a man and woman were in the lobby of the Magic Valley Arts Council looking at a static art display. The man in the video can be seen reaching over and taking a driftwood staff and walking out, with the girl close behind, of the the art gallery. The female appears to have a tattoo on her upper left arm. If you can help identify the two people or know where the piece of art can be found call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.