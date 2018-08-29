Police to Crack Down on Impaired Driving Over Holiday Weekend

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police, 93 people have lost their lives on Idaho roads since Memorial Day.

It’s been a disturbing period that marks the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But even one fatality is too many, and crashes happen all year long, including on and after Labor Day.

Police say they will be paying close attention to impaired drivers as the holiday weekend approaches.

Idaho State Police said in a news release Wednesday,

"In an effort to halt impaired driving, law enforcement officers will work overtime to strictly enforce our laws. Drivers suspected of intoxicated driving will be subject to having a search warrant issued for a blood draw if they attempt to refuse requests for a breath sample; prosecutors and judges are standing by to issue those warrants."

Further,

"This means a violator's chances of being caught, arrested and convicted are increased as a result of these efforts."

Police said law officers across the Gem State will be using social media to keep residents up to date on current DUI arrests in all areas of the state.

People may not stop drinking, but they can at least use common sense when doing so to keep themselves and others safe. Police recommend the following:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

Download NHTSA's SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices and Apple's iTunes Store for iOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user's location so he or she can be picked up.

Use a rideshare program to get you home safe.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

"Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior," Col. Kedrick Wills, Idaho State Police director, said in the prepared statement. "It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party and every time we make that decision, we're saving lives. That's why, during the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses.”