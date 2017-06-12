Police to Pay Bar Owners $17K in Liquor License Settlement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police will pay $17,000 to two bar owners in southwest Idaho who had their liquor license suspended for hosting a burlesque show.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Shannon Fairchild and Levi Burden, a couple who own The Intersection in New Meadows, sued the Idaho State Police hoping to recoup the fines they paid for violating liquor laws in 2015 that have since been amended. Idaho law currently bans serving alcohol during nude or sexually explicit live performances.

However, the Legislature amended that statute this year to exempt certain businesses that do not primarily derive their business from explicit live adult entertainment. A federal judge agreed to dismiss the lawsuit Thursday after ISP agreed to reimburse the business for its lost revenue during their 15-day license suspension