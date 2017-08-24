Police Warn of Phone Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office – or any other law officer – saying you’ll be arrested if you don’t submit prepaid credit cards, know this: it’s a scam.

The Twin Falls Police Department received a report of a phone scam, in which the victim said a person claiming to be deputy called to say there was a warrant for his arrest for missing jury duty, but if he sent prepaid credit cards the warrant would go away.

“If you receive a similar phone call,” the TPFD warns, “please know that it is a scam. Hang up the phone and call your local police department and file a report.”