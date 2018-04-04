 Pomerelle Extends Weekend Skiing

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX) – No snow on the valley floor – no problem for Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

Pomerelle has closed daily operations, but plans to open the first two full weekends in April – April 7-8 and 14-15, according to information from the resort, “pending any changes in weather.”

Earlier this year, Jody Burrows, co-owner of the resort, told News Radio 1310 that Pomerelle was having a busy season and expected the resort might stay open beyond the normal end-of-March date.

Pomerelle opened Dec. 22, and while she hasn’t seen the amount of snow as in previous years, there’s been enough to draw people from all over south-central Idaho.

Burrows said previously that in the 35 years she’s been with the resort she’s never seen it close due to lack of snow. It helps that it has a snowmaking machine, something the resort purchased about 10 years ago. For this season, the resort started making snow in November.

But even without the machine, at some 8,000 feet elevation, Pomerelle Mountain usually fares well in winter, she said.