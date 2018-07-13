Positively the Best Pictures of Idaho, Ever!

Some days it pays to wake early. While on vacation last week I was on the road just after 4 o’clock in the morning.

By the time I was nearing McCall the sun was beginning to burn off the morning fog.

Nobody would confuse me with an artist when it comes to photography but sometimes you see things best described as breathtaking. It also helps when you aren’t in a hurry (it’s vacation, after all). You can find a place to pull off the road and get a steady shot of what you’re seeing.