Potentially Deadly Recall For Twin Falls’ Ford F-150 Owners

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Ford Motor Company has announced a massive recall due to a shifting malfunction that could have deadly consequences.

The recall affects approximately 350,000 2017-18 Ford F-Series trucks manufactured at plants in Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio, according to a report by MSN Auto. A missing pin that connects these vehicle's parking systems to the transmission case could result in these F-Series models disengaging from park and rolling away.

Certain model Ford Expeditions, Mustangs, Lincoln Navigators, and many F-650 and 750 models, are also included in the recall, according to the report. Contact your Twin Falls area Ford dealer for more information, or to set up an inspection.

 

 

