UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.: An outage that affected Division of Motor Vehicle offices nationwide has been corrected and the DMV's licensing system is back up and running, according to new information from the Idaho Transportation Department. It is still unknown, however, what caused the outage.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A nationwide outage has affected all Division of Motor Vehicle offices.

License services have been suspended until the outage has been corrected, but information from the Idaho Transportation Department says it does not know when that will occur.

The source of the outage is unclear, ITD says, but appears to be a nationwide license-verification process.