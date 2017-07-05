Power Outage Damages Traffic Lights in Twin Falls

The July 4 power outage that affected more than 13,000 customers also caused issues with several traffic signals in Twin Falls.

According to the City of Twin Falls, some traffic signals experienced damage to their controllers’ programming, causing these signals to operate in a flashing red manner.

These signals will need to have their programming software reinstalled and the controllers then reconfigured. This work will need to be done on-site at each controller location and will require some time to complete.