Power Outage at Magic Valley Mall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Magic Valley Mall and several businesses near the mall are currently without power.

Idaho Power crews are at the scene trying to restore electricity, but it could be a while, said spokeswoman Krista West.

"The whole mall is out," she said, and several businesses in the mall proper also are affected by the outage. Power went out about 3:15 p.m., she said.

The source of the outage in underground, West said, "and so it could be a while before power is back."