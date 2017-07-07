Power Outage at Magic Valley Mall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Magic Valley Mall and several businesses near the mall are currently without power.
Idaho Power crews are at the scene trying to restore electricity, but it could be a while, said spokeswoman Krista West.
"The whole mall is out," she said, and several businesses in the mall proper also are affected by the outage. Power went out about 3:15 p.m., she said.
The source of the outage in underground, West said, "and so it could be a while before power is back."
The Twin Falls Fire Department also is on site. Earlier this afternoon, about 92 customers in the area were affected by the outage. More information will be posted at it becomes available.