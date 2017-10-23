Power Outage Planned For City Of Wendell On Thursday

If you live in Wendell, you'll need to get ready to live in the dark for a few hours on Thursday morning.

Another helpful thing you can do is to share this message with your friends and neighbors so they don't wake up confused and in the dark come Thursday.

Idaho Power has scheduled maintenance in the City of Wendell Thursday morning from 3-6am. If you live in Wendell and have small children or an early wake up time, you may need to plan ahead for a few things that you currently take for granted.

Charge phones and tablets in advance.

Plug in clocks (alarm clocks, stove, and microwave) will most likely need to be reset in the morning.

Limit use of refrigerators and freezers to maintain cool internal temperatures.

Have working flashlights or candles readily available and accessible.