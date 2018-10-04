Power Outages Reported in Twin Falls, Filer, Hansen, Murtaugh

UPDATE, 4:46 p.m. : Power has been restored in the Twin Falls, Filer and Hansen areas, according to information from Idaho Power Co. Crews are still working to restore power in the Murtaugh area.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – An unexpected power outage is affecting about 2,000 Idaho Power customers in the Filer and Twin Falls areas. Two more are reported in the Hansen and Murtaugh areas.

In Twin Falls and Filer areas, Idaho Power said the outage is affecting customers from North College Road to the Snake River Canyon, including St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, and from U.S. Highway 93 to 2600 East, including Warm Springs Road.

At a little after 4 p.m. it was still unclear what cause the outage, but crews are working to restore electricity and determine the cause.

The utility company said two other outages are reported in the Magic Valley – an outage in Hansen that is affecting about 1,400 customers and one in Murtaugh that is affecting about 40 customers.

If power is not restored by 4:30 in Hansen, customers should call Idaho Power. In Murtaugh, the company expects power to be restored by about 4:40 p.m.

According to the company's Outage Map, power in Twin Falls and Filer areas expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.