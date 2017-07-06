Power Restored in Lincoln, Montana after Earthquake

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say power has been restored to Lincoln, Montana, after an outage caused by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake early Thursday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit just after midnight about 6 miles southeast of Lincoln. The National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter that the shaking was felt as far away as 500 miles.