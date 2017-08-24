Powerball Lottery – Better Luck Next Time Idaho
Sorry, Idaho. The winning Powerball jackpot ticket – in a lottery worth more than $758 million – went to a Massachusetts woman.
Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts lottery, said the winning ticket was sold in Chicopee, Ma.
The $758.7 million lottery is the second largest in U.S. history.
Though it didn't win top prize – better luck time, Idaho – the Gem State wasn't left out of the winnings. According to the Idaho Lottery, a $200,000 ticket was purchased in Jerome County and $50,000 in Canyon County.