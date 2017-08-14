Pre-paid Cash Card Scam Reported in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Police are warning of a new angle on an old scam that has duped at least one resident out of $2000.

This scam is fooling some residents because the caller ID will display an Idaho number.

Victims of this scam report receiving a call from someone who claims to be with the local police department as a detective or deputy or perhaps from the warrants or records division.

This person is telling victims that they missed a court date and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer goes on to say that if they don't run out and purchase a pre-paid debit card to make payment, they will be arrested.

If you receive such a phone call, you are advised to hang up immediately and call local law enforcement.

Here's some advice that the City of Twin Falls has provided about this and similar scams.