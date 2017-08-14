Pre-paid Cash Card Scam Reported in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Police are warning of a new angle on an old scam that has duped at least one resident out of $2000.

This scam is fooling some residents because the caller ID will display an Idaho number.

Victims of this scam report receiving a call from someone who claims to be with the local police department as a detective or deputy or perhaps from the warrants or records division.

This person is telling victims that they missed a court date and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer goes on to say that if they don't run out and purchase a pre-paid debit card to make payment, they will be arrested.

If you receive such a phone call, you are advised to hang up immediately and call local law enforcement.

Here's some advice that the City of Twin Falls has provided about this and similar scams.

  • Legitimate law enforcement agencies would not call individuals and demand money under any circumstances.
  • Never give a credit, debit or pre-paid cash card number over the phone. Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to send money.
  • Unlike a credit card, pre-paid debit cards are untraceable and charges cannot be reversed. When the serial number of the card is given to the scammer, the victim is out the money.
  • If you believe you may have a legitimate warrant for your arrest or unpaid traffic fine, in the Magic Valley, call your local law enforcement agency phone number so you know you're talking to a legitimate source.
  • Education is the best prevention for scams. The FBI has a web site continuously updated on the latest phone, mail and Internet scams. http://www.fbi.gov/scams-safety

 

