Premature Obituary for Whitey & the GOP (Opinion)

Whenever I hear smarmy liberal media types talk demographics I’m reminded they don’t get out much.

For a decade, I’ve been hearing “Whitey” is dying out (and they hope none too soon as they shower us with meth and opiates) and the brown people of the planet are finally giving us our comeuppance. Two suppositions are made. First, your whiteness makes you evil (liberals version of eugenics) unless you’re one of the enlightened. Two, brown people will always need to be on the dole and vote for liberals, although.

Historically, after a few generations in the United States, ethnic voting blocs tend to dissolve. The exception being people of African descent but keep in mind there was a time when black voters were usually Republicans.

A new series of maps shows GOP gains across the country and it’s hard to take the Morning Joe plagiarist crowd seriously when they pronounce my cultural obituary.

When you make promises and the lives of most people, regardless of ethnic history, don’t change they’ll lose faith.