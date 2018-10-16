Prescribed Fires Planned for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho forest managers will begin yearly fall burning operations as the weather has changed. The Sawtooth National Forest announce plans for prescribed burns in the Minidoka Ranger District in the Sublett Division and the Cassia Division. Managers say the first may happen as early as Saturday in the Yellowjacket Springs area on Forest Service Road 720, weather permitting. Deer hunters may see an impact in Unit 56, but no closures are planned. The Forest Service is asking hunters for their cooperation and diligence. Other prescribed burns are planned in the Rock Creek area in the next two weeks depending on weather conditions and the availability of personnel.