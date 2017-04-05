President of Mormon Church Hospitalized in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The 89-year-old president of the Mormon church has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Tuesday that President Thomas S. Monson was not feeling well Monday evening and was admitted to a hospital.

Hawkins says Monson received treatment and fluids and hopefully will be released soon.

Hawkins said he could not release further details.

Monson, considered by followers to be the religion's prophet, spoke to church members last weekend at the religion's twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City, but skipped some sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Church officials said he was conserving his energy and was weary but well.

Monson has been the church's leader since 2008.