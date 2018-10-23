President Trump Draws a Crowd. Liberals, Not Much

Big crowds are big news.

President Trump had almost 20-thousand inside Monday night in Houston

Which is why mainstream media doesn’t like comparisons between Trump rallies and the opposition Democrats.

The President brought out a huge crowd in Elko last week. In the middle of the desert. Joe Biden spoke in Las Vegas the same day. I didn’t see a wide shot of Biden’s appearance until Monday. He spoke to mostly an empty room. President Obama made an appearance in Sin City last night. Good crowd. Small venue.

Meanwhile, President Trump had almost 20-thousand inside Monday night in Houston. Tens of thousands were watching outside on a big screen.

Mainstream media wants you to believe one guy and his supporters are a fringe element. It’s certainly not Mr. Trump!

Check out the above picture of “populist” Bernie Sanders in Elko. A couple of hundred (maybe) in a gymnasium a couple of years ago. Yawn!!!