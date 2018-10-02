Presidential Alert Test To Reach Idaho Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday afternoon (October 3rd, 2018) all cell phones should receive a test alert. The alert should reach your phone in Idaho around 12:18p MDT. Though, the press release states that the alert will be broadcast for 30 minutes so you may get the alert at a different time but before 12:50p.

You'll also hear the alert on our radio station within a few minutes of hearing the alert on your phone. FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is conducting the Presidential Alert test to assess the EAS (Emergency Alert System) and WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert) systems.

This will be the first time in history that FEMA has done this WEA test on a nationwide scale and will test the readiness of cell phone systems to effectively deliver a message to everyone at once. If you don't get the test text on your phone, don't worry. You don't need to do anything. FEMA will take care of any issues in coordination with cellular companies.

So, Wednesday afternoon you'll get an emergency alert. As long as it reads 'This Is a Test' then all is well.