Prevent Food-borne Illness This Holiday Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Don’t let your holiday turkey make you ill.

With just a few days before Thanksgiving, public health officials are warning people to take precautions when preparing their holiday meals in an effort to keep their families safe from food-borne illnesses.

“Thanksgiving is a wonderful time for friends and families to get together and eat lots of food,” Josh Jensen, public health program manager for South Central Public Health District, said in a prepared statement on Monday. “Food safety is something everyone can practice; we want people to have a memorable Thanksgiving for the right reasons, not because they got sick from eating food.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that millions of people suffer from food-borne illnesses every year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. So far this season 164 people have become ill, including one person in Idaho, after contracting salmonella from raw turkey products, according to health officials.

The health district offers several tips to help you and your family prevent food-borne illnesses when preparing and cooking your holidays meals. You can view the list here .

Recall on Turkey Products

More than 147,000 pounds of raw turkey products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales LLC is recalling about 147,276 pounds of its ground turkey products that were produced on Sept. 11. The products subject to recall have the number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Here's a list of the recalled items and other information about the recall.