Prince’s Overdose is a Lesson for Idaho Marijuana Legalization

Driving home one afternoon I heard on radio investigators don’t know who sold Prince the drugs that killed the musician.

He thought he was taking a pain reliever. It was laced with fentanyl.

The crowd hawking the idea Idaho can have safe medical marijuana should consider the pop star’s case. In recent weeks I’ve listened as the Governor and Republican members of the state legislature have been assailed for blocking cannabis for medical use. The denunciations come from people who either don’t realize GOP politicians are looking at safe production and sale of marijuana for medical reasons, or the attackers prefer keeping you in the dark.

Is it possible some of these people don’t want regulation because they would prefer cooking up the oil in their basements and then selling you the product without any safeguards?

Would you buy any medicine from a guy in a back alley and then give it to your kids? Thank you for not smoking.