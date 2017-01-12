Pronounce Mainstream Media Dead (Opinion)

It collectively looked in the mirror and discovered it was the guilty party. The handwringing started early Wednesday morning when it was revealed the Trump lawyer supposedly meeting with Russians in Prague has never been there. Up until that moment, you know the fellow travelers in America’s newsrooms were salivating over the prospect they could still prevent the President-Elect from moving into the Oval Office. What, did they expect Mr. Obama to declare himself President-for-Life (and he’d like to, you can bet)?