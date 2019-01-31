Proposed Bill Aims to Raise Idaho’s Minimum Wage

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Two Idaho lawmakers have proposed a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage.

If passed, House Bill 55 would raise Idaho’s minimum wage to $8.75 by July, $10.50 by July 2020, and finally to $12 by July 2021. Idaho's current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Co-sponsors of the bill are Reps. Sue Chew, D-Boise, and Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello,

The bill also proposes that hourly wages for employees who receive tips would incrementally be raised from $3.35 an hour to $4.35 an hour by July, $5.85 by July 2020 and $7.35 an hour by July 2021.

The bill, which was introduced on Friday and has been referred to the Ways and Means Committee, also eliminates the training wage.