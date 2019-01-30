I can't count the times I heard people say that Congress shouldn't get paid during the shutdown if other federal employees weren't getting paid. I also can't count the times I thought that very thing myself. I don't know all that goes on behind the doors of Congress during a shutdown - but it does seem crazy to me that between Congress and the President, they decide to shut down and they still get paid but others don't.

Maybe if we use common core logic that could make sense, but this is real life. I've heard hopeful comments that if Congress wasn't getting paid they would work harder to end the shutdown (since it would actually affect them). We are in a bit of a weird time where currently President Trump isn't in need of the money from the presidential salary so he wouldn't feel the effects as much. Still, a bill has been proposed to cut the pay of those federal government workers during a shutdown.