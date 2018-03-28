Prosecutor Says Boise Teacher Tried to Have Sex with Teen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say an Idaho elementary school teacher is accused of attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The Idaho Statesman reports Michael Johnson of Boise was arrested last week after a sting operation where an undercover police officer posed as a child or the parent of a child offering sex.

The 62-year-old is a teacher at Longfellow and Jefferson elementary schools and teaches physical education in Boise.

An Ada County deputy prosecutor said in court Friday that Johnson agreed to meet a mother and her 15-year-old daughter for sex during an online interaction with the undercover officer.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave.