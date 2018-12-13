Provisions of New Federal Farm Bill

The newly adopted federal farm bill comes in at nearly a trillion dollars over 5 years.

it recognizes the nation’s farmers are an aging population

It includes provisions for marketing goods and training farmers. There are no serious food stamp revisions but the President may have more leeway to alter benefits.

The bill promotes locally grown produce and products and it recognizes the nation’s farmers are an aging population.

There are also a few controversial provisions. You can read more at this link compiled by the Washington Post.