Provo Police Officer Killed

The officer was killed attempting to make an arrest at a Bed, Bath and Beyond in Orem. Provo Police got a tip Saturday night a wanted suspect was at the store.

The killing happened the same day as a funeral for a California policeman killed just after Christmas.

Officers from Provo and Orem raced to the scene. The fugitive gunned down the officer before being struck by return fire. he officer died at a hospital. The suspect, last we understand, is alive. Provo Police plan a 2:00 P.M. briefing Sunday. The names of the dead and wounded are expected to be released this afternoon.

