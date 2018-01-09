Public Asked to Comment on McCain Foods Air Permit for Expansion

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) The public has a chance to review and comment on an air quality permit for a major potato processing facility in the Min-Cassia Area. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is asking for public input on the proposed permit for McCain Foods in Burley. The DEQ says it has reviewed the permit application and determined the proposal would not impact the air quality for people or animals in the area beyond the required limits. The proposal is to expand the potato processing facility by building an additional line to produce 33.1 tons per hour of french fries, according to application documents. According to the draft permit, the new line would include a boiler, dryer, fryer and other equipment. Follow the link to DEQ for permit documents or hit the link to the Permit Application and the Draft Permit. People who want to make a comment can do so until February 7, at 5 p.m. MST, by mail or through the website.