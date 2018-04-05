Public Can Comment on Eden Waste Treatment Permit Renewal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The community of Eden is seeking a renewal of a waste water reuse permit from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for another decade. According to the DEQ, the draft permit will allow the city of Eden to continue operation of the waste water treatment plant and to reuse water on agriculture fields during the growing season. The draft shows a number of plans including buffer zones and monitoring requirements. Written comments can be submitted through May 2, at 5 p.m. local time. People can view the draft permit at the DEQ Twin Falls offices 650 Addison Avenue West or online HERE

More information, including how to submit a comment, can be found HERE