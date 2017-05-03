Public Can Comment on Redesign of I-84/I-86 Interchange Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho transportation officials are encouraging the public to comment during an open house in Burley on Thursday evening.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be hosting an open house on the proposed replacement of the I-84/I-86 interchange just west of Burley. The two year project is expected to begin later this year. The bridge will be replaced along with a realignment of the roads. Doors for will open at 5 p.m. and go to 7 p.m. at the Burley City Hall at 1401 Overland Avenue in Burley. Design and other information will be available to the public during the meeting.

Some of the changes will include replacing the more than 50 year old bridges. It will also change I-84 into the primary route with continued traffic flow; currently drivers must exit onto I-84 to head south into Utah. The public can also write to ITD until May 12 and mailed to ITD's District 4 Office, 216 South Date, Shoshone, ID 83352 or emailed to mike.scott@itd.idaho.gov .