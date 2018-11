An Idaho County bar is hanging a sign in public view showing elk mating.

The owner has cleaned up the sign a bit

It’s not against the law. The owner has cleaned up the sign a bit but neighbors still object to what they view as an obscenity.

KREM-TV explains a local Sheriff’s Deputy responded to more than one complaint about the sign but agreed with the County Prosecutor no law was broken.

