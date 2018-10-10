TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho – A health advisory is being lifted for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, according to public health officials.

South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release Wednesday that recent testing showed micro-toxins are now at safe levels in the water.

Heath officials said even though the advisory has lifted, “water users should still be observant and take precautions in and around the areas where the algal blooms are still present,” SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen said in the prepared statement.

A health advisory for Mormon Reservoir remains in place due to harmful algal blooms (HAB), and the health district and DEQ said those who recreate on or near the water should take precautions, such as: