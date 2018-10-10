Public Health Officials Lift Advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho – A health advisory is being lifted for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, according to public health officials.
South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release Wednesday that recent testing showed micro-toxins are now at safe levels in the water.
Heath officials said even though the advisory has lifted, “water users should still be observant and take precautions in and around the areas where the algal blooms are still present,” SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen said in the prepared statement.
A health advisory for Mormon Reservoir remains in place due to harmful algal blooms (HAB), and the health district and DEQ said those who recreate on or near the water should take precautions, such as:
- Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs experiencing a HAB. Take extra care that children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.
- Do not consume water with a blue-green algae bloom. Neither boiling nor disinfecting removes blue-green algae toxins from water.
- If fish have been exposed to a blue-green algae bloom only consume the fillet portion (remove the fat, organs, and skin). Wash hands after handling. The risk associated with consuming fish caught in waters with a blue-green algae bloom is unknown.