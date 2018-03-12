Public Hearing Scheduled at Upcoming Fish and Game Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – The public is invited to a meeting later this month to discuss Idaho’s fish and wildlife issues.

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners will meet on March 21 to discuss a variety of issues, including modifications to big game rules, spring Chinook seasons and legislative updates, among others.

The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at Washington Group Main Auditorium, 720 East Park Blvd, Boise.