UPDATE: After the original story was published the owners of Devil's Corral LLC asked Jerome Planning and Zoning to postpone the public hearing on a zoning change request scheduled for next week.

Jerome Planning and Zoning Administrator Art Brown says George Panagiotou, the proprietor, walked into his office mid-morning Friday and asked for the postponement of the public hearing set for Tuesday, June 6. Brown says the hearing will be held in early September now. Devil's Corral LLC has put in a request to change the zoning in the area for the proposed development from agricultural to rural residential and the canyon rim zoning from preservation to commercial.

Devil's Corral LLC aims to build what they call an "eco-friendly outdoor adventure environment" with a resort, condos, single homes, and other attractions on the 200 acre privately owned land along the north side of Snake River Canyon east of Twin Falls.

NOTE : This story has been edited from the original version to show the change of the public hearing schedule.