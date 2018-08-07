Public Interviews for Jerome Judges Scheduled This Week

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The public will get a chance to sit in on interviews for two judge positions in Jerome County later this week. The Fifth Judicial District announced the specific times for the public interviews that will begin on Thursday at the Jerome County Court House. Five people applied for the magistrate positions, one of which is new and the other to replace a retiring judge. The candidates are Stacey DePew of Hazelton, Tawnya Haines of Pocatello, Cheri Hicks of Bellevue, John Lothspeich of Jerome, and Trevor Misseldine of Gooding. The interview schedule is as follows:

Tawnya Haines 9:30 am

Trevor Misseldine 10:30 am

Cheri Hicks 11:30 am

Lunch

John Lothspeich 1:00 pm

Stacey DePew 2:00 pm

The interviews will be held in the Jack Nelson Conference Room, 2nd Floor

300 N. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome.