Public Invited to Comment at Wednesday BLM meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you want to know how this year’s fire season has shaped up – or wish to comment on issues concerning public lands – you might want to plan on attending the Bureau of Land Management meeting on Wednesday.

The agency will hold a Twin Falls District Resource Advisory Council meeting from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, 2878 Addison Ave. East. The public is invited to attend.

A 30-minute comment period, during which the public may address the council, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, according to the BLM, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited.

Other items on the agenda include the potential uses for unmanned aircraft systems in resource management, travel management planning, Cedar Fields Environmental Impact Statement and overview and field office updates.

“We receive valuable input from our RAC members who represent diverse interests ranging from energy development and livestock grazing to dispersed recreation and historic and archaeological interests,” said Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “Their feedback helps us to make better informed decisions when it comes to on the ground management of public lands.”