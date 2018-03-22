Public Invited to Comment on DEQ Permit for Amalgamated Sugar

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A sugar producing company in Twin Falls is seeking to renew it's water reuse permit and the public has a chance to comment on the process. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says a draft water reuse permit for Amalgamated Sugar Compny is ready for review by the public who have until April 18, to comment. The permit would allow Amalgamated Sugar to continue the operation of a waste water treatment facility and reuse system for five more years. The facility uses recycled water from the plant to irrigate fields as well as keeping dust down. DEQ says part of the permit process requires the company to show it's plan to address public health and environmental concerns. A draft permit can be accessed HERE. Written comments must be sent in by 5 p.m. MDT. on April 18, to:

Jerimiah Fenton

DEQ Twin Falls Regional Office

650 Addison Avenue West, Suite 110

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Email: jerimiah.fenton@deq.idaho.gov