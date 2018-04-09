Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Changes of Corridor Project

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The public is invited to comment on proposed changes to documents affecting U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.

The open house is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game District Office, 318 South 417 East in Jerome.

The documents are the Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), according to the Idaho Transportation Department, which says:

ITD is proposing to remove an action from the EA/FONSI requiring the construction of a shared use trail on the west side of US-93. No other changes to the EA and FONSI are being proposed.

Displays of the proposed document changes and illustrations of current designs and schedules of projects along Highway 93 will be available for review, and department staff will answer visitors' questions.

The department's plan involves expanding US-93 between Interstate 84 and Idaho Highway 25, specifically addressing increased roadway capacity, improved safety and provide improved intersections and private access. ITD says it intends to purchase adequate right of way for future addition of a shared use path.

The public can review the EA in advance of the hearing online , or by calling 208-886-7809 for an electronic copy.