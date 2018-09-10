Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Fishing Rules

JEROME, Idaho – The Idaho public has the chance to comment on proposed fishing rules for 2019 and a draft of a statewide Fisheries Management Plan.

Idaho’s fishing seasons and rules are approved by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission every three years, according to the department, and the commission is scheduled to set new rules in November.

Open houses are planned in a number of locations throughout the state, including two in the Magic Valley region. Those who can’t make it to the planned open houses can still submit their comments via email or online.

Read and comment about the rules and management plan at these links:

Proposed Fishing Rules Fisheries Management Plan .

The open houses are scheduled as follows:

Hailey

5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19

Community Campus: Minnie Moore Room

1050 Fox Acres Rd

Hailey ID 8333

Comments can also be provided by email to: MVFishery@idfg.idaho.gov

Jerome

Noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Magic Valley Regional Fish and Game Office

324 S. 417 East, Suite #1

Jerome, Idaho 83338

Comments can also be provided by email to: MVFishery@idfg.idaho.gov