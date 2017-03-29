Public Invited to Comment on Proposed U.S. Highway 30 Project

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The public will have the chance to comment on proposed changes to a nearly 4-mile section of highway in early April.

An open house about the U.S. Highway 30 project west of Burley is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Burley City Hall Council Chambers, 1401 Overland Ave.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department,

Improvements to the roadway include two through lanes in each direction for the entire length of the project, turn bays at public roadways, widened shoulders, reconstruction of affected irrigation structures, reconstruction of business and private access locations, and roadway lighting at identified locations. A traffic signal at the Washington Street/Bedke Boulevard intersection is also included. This project will improve roadway safety for vehicles, pedestrians and alternate transportation, increase efficient movement of goods and services, and minimize impact to adjacent properties. ITD is collecting public comments for consideration prior to the final stage of design.

Meridian-based Keller Associates Inc. has been hired to complete engineering services and design of the project, expected for completion this year.

Written comments will be accepted at the open house, and may be submitted by mail or email through April 14. Comments can be mailed to Attn: Nathan Jerke, ITD's District 4 Office, 216 South Date, Shoshone, ID 83352. Email comments to nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov .