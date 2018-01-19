Public Invited to Open House to View U.S. Highway 30 Plans

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re interested in seeing the proposed changes to a little more than 3-mile section of U.S. Highway 30 west of Burley, you might want to mark this date on your calendar: Jan. 31.

The Idaho Transportation Department will unveil final plans for a widening and reconstruction project between 400 West Road and Parke Avenue at an open house scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. that day at the Burley City Hall, 1401 Overland Ave.

Information about the noise impacts and considerations also will be presented a the open house, according to ITD.

The department will accept written comments at the meeting or through Feb. 16 by mailing them to nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov or ITD District 4, Attn: Nathan Jerke, 216 South Date, Shoshone, ID 83352.