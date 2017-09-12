Public Invited to See Final Plans for I-84/86 Interchange Redesign

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) The public will get a chance this week to look at the final plans for a major redesign and replacement of the Interstate 84/86 interchange east of Burley. Idaho Transportation Department officials will display the designs at the regular meeting of the Mini-Cassia Transportation Committee beginning at 7 a.m. September 13, at Connor's Cafe in Heyburn.

ITD will have illustrations of what the new interchange will look like, construction schedules, and traffic control plans. The public will be able to ask questions and provide impute to ITD and Stanley Consultants staff.

ITD/Stanley Consultants Inc.

The most noticeable change to the interchange will be the complete replacement of the overpass bridges that were built in 1960. Also, once complete traffic traveling on I-84 will continue without needing to exit off which is how the interchange is designed now. The project is slated to start later this year and is expected to be complete by fall 2019. Location of meeting: