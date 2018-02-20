Public Meeting Planned for Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – As Twin Falls continues to grow, there’s the possibility it’ll need to form a metropolitan planning organization. You’re invited to a part of that development.

A public meeting about such an organization is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. The public meeting follows an interagency meeting that begins at 9 a.m. Both meetings will be held at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. East.

In-person registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. that day, or you can register in advance at this webpage.