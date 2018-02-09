Public Meeting Scheduled for Potential New Organization in T.F.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – When the next census is released, it could very well show that Twin Falls has a population of 50,000 people or more.

If that’s the case, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, a metropolitan planning organization would need to be created. In regards to that possibility, two meetings have been scheduled to address the topic:

An interagency will go from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22, followed by a public meeting from noon to 1 p.m., both at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. East. In-person registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. that day, or you can register in advance at this webpage.

During the meetings, the Idaho Transportation Department will provide educational materials about the metropolitan planning organization process and federal requirements. According to the department, the meetings also will share the following information:

The difference between a Metropolitan Statistical Area and a Metropolitan Planning Area

Federal and state process of designating the metropolitan planning organization

Impacts of the metropolitan planning organization for the area

Potential membership and structure of a Policy Board, Technical Advisory Committee and Citizens Advisory Committees

Roles and responsibilities of the organization

Products and plans the MPO will be required to produce

Understanding of relationships between organizations

Decision-making process used by the MPO

Potential challenges of the organization

The Idaho Transportation Department's role in making the metropolitan planning organization successful within the next 5 years.