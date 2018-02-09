Public Meeting Scheduled for Potential New Organization in T.F.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – When the next census is released, it could very well show that Twin Falls has a population of 50,000 people or more.
If that’s the case, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, a metropolitan planning organization would need to be created. In regards to that possibility, two meetings have been scheduled to address the topic:
An interagency will go from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22, followed by a public meeting from noon to 1 p.m., both at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. East. In-person registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. that day, or you can register in advance at this webpage.
During the meetings, the Idaho Transportation Department will provide educational materials about the metropolitan planning organization process and federal requirements. According to the department, the meetings also will share the following information:
- The difference between a Metropolitan Statistical Area and a Metropolitan Planning Area
- Federal and state process of designating the metropolitan planning organization
- Impacts of the metropolitan planning organization for the area
- Potential membership and structure of a Policy Board, Technical Advisory Committee and Citizens Advisory Committees
- Roles and responsibilities of the organization
- Products and plans the MPO will be required to produce
- Understanding of relationships between organizations
- Decision-making process used by the MPO
- Potential challenges of the organization
- The Idaho Transportation Department's role in making the metropolitan planning organization successful within the next 5 years.
If you have questions about the meetings, contact Maranda Obray at maranda.obray@itd.idaho.gov or 208-334-8483. To learn more about metropolitan planning organizations, visit this ITD webpage and click on the tab that reads “MPOs.”