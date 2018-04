Heavy metal band Quiet Riot will be headlining a music festival that includes more than 20 acts in Burley this summer.

Quiet Riot was formed in 1973 in Los Angeles, by late guitarist Randy Rhodes . "Cum On Feel The Noize," "Metal Health," and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now," are a few of the band's most celebrated singles.

The River's Edge Golf Club in Burley is hosting the festival August 17-19. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page .