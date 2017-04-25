Radon Workshop Scheduled in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A free workshop aimed to help homeowners keep radon out of their dwellings will be offered next month in Hailey.

Zirafek/ThinkStock

The event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. May 24 at Hailey City Hall, 115 Main St. South.

“We’ll cover mitigation strategies, the supplies you might need, where to find those supplies, and installation,” Jim Faust, manager of the Indoor Environment Program in the Division of Public Health at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said in a prepared statement.

“And if you’re building or remodeling a house, there are minor changes you can make that can save hundreds of thousands of dollars if radon is discovered after the home is built.”

Hailey is one of several communities where radon workshops are scheduled.

Radon, a cancer-causing gas that is odorless and tasteless, is impossible detect without testing, according to the IDHW, “so it’s important to know how to keep it out of your home.”

The two-hour interactive workshop will explain what radon is, how it enters homes, and what can be done to help prevent excessive amounts of the gas from getting into homes. Exposure to radon gas can increase your risk for lung cancer, particularly if you smoke.

No registration is required for you to attend the workshop. For more information, visit this IDHW webpage .