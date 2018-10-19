Railroad Crossing Repairs Begin Monday on US93

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – A railroad crossing will be reconstructed on U.S. Highway 93 beginning Monday.

The work is set to take place near milepost 42, just north of the US93 and U.S. Highway 30 interchange, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The project, which is being done by Eastern Idaho Railroad, is expected to last through December and will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions. ITD said motorists may encounter flaggers and should anticipate reduced speeds through the construction zone.

Reconstructing the railroad crossing aims to improve safety at the crossing, the department said.