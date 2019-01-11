Raptor Strikes Ambulance in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Driver and occupants of a north Idaho ambulance were taken to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver slammed into them late last night.

Images shared by Idaho State Police show the Ford Raptor pickup took the brunt of the crash at about 9:53 p.m. on Highway 95 a few miles south of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says 24-year-old Matthew Johnson of Park City, Utah, was headed south in the Ford when he struck the Kootenai County EMS ambulance headed north to an area hospital with a patient. Police say Johnson was arrested for drunk driving.

The ambulance driver, Tyler Anttila, age 29, and the other occupants were taken to a local hospital and released without serious injury.