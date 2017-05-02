Raul Labrador Gets a Perfect Grade

Raul Labrador gets an A+.

The American Conservative Union has given the Representative from Northern Idaho a perfect 100 score on its latest Washington report card. Labrador and our two U.S. Senators traditionally rank near the top or at the top of the ACU’s Congressional rankings.

We may be joined by the Representative on Top Story on Wednesday morning. Labrador is increasingly viewed as an independent voice on Capitol Hill. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus, he’s viewed as willing to stand up even to fellow Republicans on issues such as budgeting and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.